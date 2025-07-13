Brooklyn Beckham's ex speaks out on Beckham family feud

Photo: Brooklyn Beckham's alleged ex hopeful for Beckham family reunion

The Beckham family and Brooklyn Beckham are seemingly growing apart with each passing day.

However, the aspiring chef's alleged former girlfriend Tallia Storm has been hopeful for his reunion with his parents.

While appearing at the BOOHOOMAN’s Festival Gifting Suite, the songbird shared her two cents on the family drama by saying, “I think they’ll 100% get back together, all of them."

It is pertinent to mention here that the 26-year-old Scottish singer previously claimed to have dated the aspiring chef in 2014 even though Brooklyn never admitted their relationship.

"Regardless of what you say of them, they are the most iconic family, and I think you cannot love Victoria," she said of the brood of David Beckham, who recently has been conferred with knighthood.

"Every family goes through it, I’ve got a big family myself, and we’ll go there, we’ve all been there and it’s just a matter of time until there all besties again,” she remarked before moving to a new topic.

This report comes after claims that Brooklyn Beckham has given his final verdict on the matter and plans never to return to his family.

Nonetheless, Brooklyn wished his little sister Harper on her birthday, which seems to be a hope for the estranged family members.