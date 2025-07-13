Buckingham Palace has THIS demand of Prince Harry after olive branch meeting

King Charles demands THIS from Prince Harry after years of anti-royal rhetoric

Following King Charles’ decision to accept Prince Harry’s olive branch, a royal source has revealed what it will take to actually forgive the Spare.

A source that is well placed in and around the Royal Family has just come forward to deliver the one demand made of Prince Harry, should he want any kind of reconciliation to be made public.

The entire thing has been shared with The Mirror, and according to this insider, “The King has consistently shown he loves both his sons and as he has done in the past is prepared to meet Harry when their diaries allow such an occasion.”

Plus “it's not unusual for aides from different households to meet, especially when there is a new influx of staff starting their roles, but of course this is a significant moment.”

However, a line in the sand has been drawn its believed. One where the source claims, “Senior members of the family have in the past said to Harry that he must both stop his attacks on the family as well as giving endless rounds of broadcast interviews as his only way of communication.”

Only “if there is a period of calm and reflection on the part of the Duke of Sussex, then there may be a way forward for him to begin along the road of repairing his relationship with his father,” they admitted.

But in regards to where he stands with his elder brother, the source did not show much hope and admitted it will be “harder to repair.”

Per the insider, “that is a different matter entirely” for now.

For those unversed, Prince Harry has marked a significant step in his attempts for a royal reconciliation recently.

It was reported by the Mail On Sunday that the Duke and the King’s representatives had a meeting at the Royal Over-Seas League in London.

That meeting had “no formal agenda, just casual drinks” but “At least it is a step in the right direction.