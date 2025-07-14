Sophie Wessex opens up about being 'secret weapon' for King Charles

Sophie Wessex is opening up about being the secret weapon for King Charles and the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who recently visited Bosnia, spoke about taking up more duties for the monarchy.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday at the Srebrenica Genocide Memorial, the Royal said: "It’s all very well being a secret weapon but if no one knows, maybe it's too secret.

She then added: "I suppose I should take it as a backhanded compliment.

"I don’t see myself in a frontline position per se, that said, admittedly there are fewer working members of the family these days so I suppose more and more are becoming less secretive.

"I just wonder what they are going to describe me as next."

Sophie then spoke about losing her former Countess of Wessex title and said that "I quite liked her".

Now after taking Queen Elizabeth II's titled, The Duchess of Edinburgh said: "It was quite large shoes to fill.

"For me it was quite an emotional thing to sort of step into her shoes. It felt like quite a big moment.

“But of course being practical, my role and my husband’s role is to support the King, as it was to support the Queen, and we are fortunate because we are able to not be in a front and centre role.

"It allows us the flexibility to explore our own interests and then also be available to do things like this where the King asked if I would represent him here," she added.