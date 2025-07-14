Travis Scott releases diss track about Pusha T

Travis Scott claps back at Pusha T's public criticism

Travis Scott has seemingly hit back at rapper Pusha T following recent public criticism.

Scott, 34, dropped his Jackboys 2 compilation album alongside his Cactus Jack Records collaborators on Sunday.

However, one track Champion & Vacay from his new album appeared to address recent public criticisms from Pusha, 48.

"Yeah, man, I swear these old n***** kill me / Know my YNs feel me,” raps Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster.

“They just want the real me, yeah / Blue Bugatti, I’m dodgin’ TMZ / Made a hundred off pushin’ T’s / Now my phone on DND, yeah."

The lyrics are widely believed to reference Pusha T and his lyrics from Clipse’s recent track So Be It, off the Let the Lord Sort Them Out album—Pusha’s first with his brother Malice since 2009.

While Pusha doesn’t name names in the song, he later confirmed in interviews that certain lines were aimed at Scott.

"You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your b**** and your pride in front of me," Pusha rapped on the track, which released alongside a music video in June.

He also implied having compromising footage of the Sicko Mode hitmaker.

"Her Utopia had moved right up the street / And her lip gloss was poppin', she ain't need you to eat / The 'net gon' call it the way that they see it / But I got the video, I can share and A.E. it / They wouldn't believe it, but I can't unsee it / Lucky I ain't TMZ it, so be it, so be it."