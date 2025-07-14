Rihanna attends 'Smurfs' premiere in LA with her two sons

Rihanna makes rare appearance with her sons at 'Smurfs' premiere

Rihanna, who is currently expecting her third baby with partner A$AP Rocky, attended the premiere of her new film Smurfs in LA on Sunday.

The 37-year-old pop star was accompanied by her two sons, RZA and Riot, during the event.

In the picture obtained by People magazine, Rihanna is all smiles as she holds her boys’ hands as the trio makes their arrival at the premiere of the forthcoming musical-comedy film.

Source: People magazine

For the occasion, the Fenty Beauty founder donned a chocolate brown long gown that hugged her growing belly.

Rihanna's sons, who were also stylishly dressed, got a chance to meet Papa Smurf at the premiere.

For those unversed, Rihanna voices Smurfette in the movie Smurf. The highly anticipated film will be released in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

Additionally, Rihanna broke the internet in May this year after announcing she was pregnant with her third child on the blue carpet of the Met Gala.