Jay-Z surprises fans by joining Beyoncé onstage during Atlanta show

Jay-Z makes surprise appearance at Beyoncé’s show

Jay-Z has surprised fans by joining his wife Beyoncé onstage during the Atlanta concert.

On Sunday, the 55-year-old rapper performed a duet of Crazy In Love with his singer wife. After their electrifying performance, the couple sealed the moment by sharing a sweet kiss.

A fan on X shared a clip of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s performance in Atlanta.

“Yall.. remember Beyoncé always said Atlanta is like home! She will always show love to her hometown,” one of the internet users commented.

“WTF I went to Houston Day 1 & nothing but she gives ATL Jay Z & NOT her hometown, cannot believe it," another one penned.

“No matter what haters say we have to admit that Jay-Z and Beyoncé are the power couple of Hollywood," praised a third one.

For those unversed, Beyoncé and Jay-Z tied the knot on April 4, 2008. The couple shares three children - Blue Ivy Carter and twins Rumi and Sir Carter.