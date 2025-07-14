 
Geo News

Jay-Z surprises fans by joining Beyoncé onstage during Atlanta show

Beyoncé and Jay-Z tied the knot on April 4, 2008

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 14, 2025

Jay-Z makes surprise appearance at Beyoncé’s show
Jay-Z makes surprise appearance at Beyoncé’s show

Jay-Z has surprised fans by joining his wife Beyoncé onstage during the Atlanta concert.

On Sunday, the 55-year-old rapper performed a duet of Crazy In Love with his singer wife. After their electrifying performance, the couple sealed the moment by sharing a sweet kiss.

A fan on X shared a clip of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s performance in Atlanta.

“Yall.. remember Beyoncé always said Atlanta is like home! She will always show love to her hometown,” one of the internet users commented.

“WTF I went to Houston Day 1 & nothing but she gives ATL Jay Z & NOT her hometown, cannot believe it," another one penned.

 “No matter what haters say we have to admit that Jay-Z and Beyoncé are the power couple of Hollywood," praised a third one.

For those unversed, Beyoncé and Jay-Z tied the knot on April 4, 2008. The couple shares three children - Blue Ivy Carter and twins Rumi and Sir Carter. 

Rita Ora shares inspiration behind new music
Rita Ora shares inspiration behind new music
Tori Spelling pens heartfelt tribute to late Shannen Doherty
Tori Spelling pens heartfelt tribute to late Shannen Doherty
Kanye West reacts to sex trafficking and assault lawsuit from ex-assistant
Kanye West reacts to sex trafficking and assault lawsuit from ex-assistant
Larry Lamb confirms his retirement from acting
Larry Lamb confirms his retirement from acting
Kelly Clarkson makes rare remark on new version of song originally written for ex husband
Kelly Clarkson makes rare remark on new version of song originally written for ex husband
Kris Jenner spoils Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King with sweet surprise
Kris Jenner spoils Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King with sweet surprise
Ellen DeGeneres backs Rosie O'Donnell after Donald Trump's threat
Ellen DeGeneres backs Rosie O'Donnell after Donald Trump's threat
Shannen Doherty remembered with love by Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rose McGowan
Shannen Doherty remembered with love by Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rose McGowan