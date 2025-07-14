Rita Ora shares inspiration behind new music

Rita Ora's new music a celebration of her sexuality

Rita Ora is going unfiltered about the message in her new music.

The singer and actress, 34, opened up about her excitement for the new single Heat in an interview with People Magazine this weekend.

"The whole theme of this record is really about being instant [and] really direct with my messaging and stripping everything back behind me, production wise," she told the magazine at The Hill in New York in Brooklyn Bridge Park, where she performed in celebration of Wimbledon.

"This energy with Heat was so perfect just to get people ready for the new character," she continued.

She also gushed about Troye Sivan's craft with the lyrics, saying they "have a lot in common."

"I love his sexuality and the celebration he has with that," she explained of the artist.

"I was really inspired for me and my womanhood to really kind of celebrate my sexuality, my sexiness and get back into my body, you know? And this really just embodied that."

"I just feel as if I have so many things to sort of remind the public with, especially my new fans," continued Ora, who starred in Disney's Descendants: The Rise of Red film last year. "I kind of love the idea of explaining who I am again."

The UK-born artist also reflected on her performance during the Wimbledon-themed event.

"It's loved all over the globe. Coming from the UK, it's embedded in us," she continued. "It’s our history and all that comes with it, and seeing the finals, especially for me, the women's finals, and being a part of such a great history, it's actually an honour, so I'm really excited to be here."