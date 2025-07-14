 
Neil Diamond surprises fans at Los Angeles performance of 'A Beautiful Noise'

Neil Diamond recently made a surprise appearance at 'A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond ' to delight his fans

July 14, 2025

Neil Diamond, an American singer-songwriter, recently made his appearance on A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond at the Pantages Theatre to give his fans a surprise. 

On Saturday, July 12, Diamond made a rare public appearance during the matinee performance. The musical’s lead actor Nick Fradiani, introduced the singer to the audience, after which the music icon gave a live performance of his legendary hit Sweet Caroline.

This gesture thrilled fans too much and one theatregoer shared, “Being able to sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ with Neil Diamond himself is something I’ll never forget. The energy in the room was electric.”

Nick Fradiani, a former American Idol winner, expressed his excitement on social media, writing, “What an absolute honor. Thank you, Neil, for making this moment so special for all of us.”

For those unversed, Nick Fradiani played a lead role on Broadway and now stars in the national tour of A Beautiful Noise, which tells the life, struggles, careers, and success of Neil Diamond. The show runs at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood through July 27.

