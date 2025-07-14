Robbie Williams discusses heartbreaking phase he is ‘not ready for'

Robbie Williams opens up about heartbreaking phase of life

Robbie Williams just revealed that his mother, Janet, who is 84 years old and suffers from dementia, no longer recognizes him.

The iconic singer and songwriter gave the emotional update during a recent concert in Germany, where he stated, "My mother has dementia and she doesn't know who I am anymore. She doesn't know where she is anymore."

He also discussed the health challenges his father, Peter, goes through because of Parkinson’s disease.

"My dad has Parkinson's and he can't leave the house," the Rule The World hitmaker revealed.

Meanwhile, his mother-in-law, who battles multiple disorders, was also lauded by Robbie, who told his fans, "She's got lupus, Parkinson's and cancer. She is the most courageous lady and she is fighting, fighting, fighting."

Admitting that going through this phase of life at the age of 51 feels rather unreal. "It's a strange place to be, this place we find ourselves, 51 years old, it's very strange to be the grown-up," he said.

"I'm not ready for it,” Robbie confessed.

This comes amid news swirling around that Robbie Williams might be knighted for his impact in music as he matches The Beatles' record of 15 number one albums in the UK and boasting an unprecedented 18 BRIT Awards.

BBC Radio 2 host Scott Mills told The Sun's Bizarre column, "I think Robbie should be knighted, 100 per cent. For his contribution to music alone."