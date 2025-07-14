Kylie Jenner shares glimpse of yacht lifestyle with daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner enjoys luxury yacht getaway with daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner is giving fans a glimpse into her lavish summer adventures with her daughter Stormi.

The Kardashians star, 27, recently posted a video montage from a luxury yacht trip with her 6-year-old daughter Stormi, whom she shares with ex-partner Travis Scott.

"Built-in-bestie for life," read the caption. The mom-of-two also added an infinity symbol emoji.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared the video on TikTok with a cheeky caption that read, "can't see our haters from here."

The mother-daughter duo could be seen dressed in robes with towels wrapped around their heads.

Kylie, who also shares 3-year-old son Aire Webster with the Sicko Mode rapper, also documented more moments from the girls' Greece trip, including four of Kylie's friends, including her bestie, Stassie Karanikolaou, 28.

"I want to be her," Jenner captioned a video of Stormi's arrival in Greece.

The beauty mogul also shared a video of Stormi going down a huge inflatable slide into the sea and a separate carousel of photos from the summer getaway, captioned, "greeeece."