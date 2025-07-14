Anna Kendrick, Alex Edelman enjoy low-key date in California

Anna Kendrick enjoys low-key date with beau Alex Edelman in California

Anna Kendrick was recently spotted with her boyfriend Alex Edelman in Burbank, California, after sources confirmed that the pair have been dating "for several months."

In the picture obtained by People magazine, the Pitch Perfect actress and the comedian can be seen grabbing takeout from Burbank Classic Porto's Bakery.

The lovebirds kept things casual on their low-key date, both wearing jeans, white tees, and sneakers.

Source: People magazine

This new sighting of Anna and Alex comes after a source confirmed to the outlet that the two entertainers have been dating for some months.

The confidant further told the outlet that A Simple Favor star has already met Alex's mother, and they celebrated the comedian's birthday together in March.

"It doesn't seem casual," the insider said about Anna and Alex's relationship.

"Anna's very private, though. They enjoy date night at low-key restaurants that are not your typical celeb hangouts,” the source added.