Tori Spelling pens heartfelt tribute to late Shannen Doherty

Tori Spelling is remembering co-star and friend Shannen Doherty.

The reality star took to her Instagram account on Sunday, July 14, to grieve over the loss of Shannen on the one-year anniversary of her former co-star's death

In the post, Tori posted throwback snaps of herself and Doherty with a touching tribute to her friend, who passed away at 53 following a battle with breast cancer.

"It’s been a year," she began. "Grief is weird. It presents itself in different ways and at different times but never fades. Just like your memory. In fact, it burns epically in my soul more and more as the days pass."

Tori went on to say, "You and I already told the beginning of our story. The evolution of our story. Now I’m living the after."

Recalling Shannen's advice, Tori wrote, "You always told me to stop apologizing for myself. To stop playing small. To stop trying to be palatable when I was born to be powerful."

"You taught me to turn my power on and let it shine. Some people will sit in the uncomfortableness of the brightness while others will be empowered by my flame," she continued.

"I’m not afraid to say while I made progress in many ways I failed in others. But failure is a lesson not a sentence on our journey. I’ve honored you by telling the truth louder. By choosing softness when I could’ve chosen armor. And by saying “no” more than I ever used to—because you would’ve," she concluded the note.