James Martin takes new safety steps after terrifying London scare

James Martin brings dog for protection after his car was vandalized in London

James Martin brought his dog with him in order to protect himself.

The TV chef took extra safety steps after his car was recently smashed in broad daylight in central London.

The 52-year-old culinary expert took to his Instagram to share a picture of his damaged car, while sharing his frustration over the incident and unsfatey in the city.

“So in a week two of my friends' cars got stolen. One other mate got mugged and now I had this happen all in broad daylight all in central London. London is broken big time.”

James noted that he would bring protection next time he visited the city. “Next time I’m bringing the Malis," he said, referring to his Belgian Malinois dogs.

Over the weekend, he posted a snap of his dog with a "working dog" harness.

The TV show host only captioned the post, stating "London," expressing how he feels about the current safety situation in the city.

Fans also agreed with him and noted how ‘sad’ it is that Martin felt safety precautions in London.

“It’s sad we have to see this on our streets. But with things so scary on the streets, we probably have no choice,” a social media user wrote.