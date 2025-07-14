Kanye West reacts to sex trafficking and assault lawsuit from ex-assistant

Kanye West speaks out on sex trafficking and assault lawsuit against him

Kanye West has broken his silence on allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking in an amended complaint by his ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta.

The rapper, 48, blasted the claims as "absurd" in a statement released this weekend via his reps, pointing out that Piciotta has amended her complaint "four times" now.

"Each new revision contradicts the others; each is more absurd and outlandish than all previous claims combined," the Yeezy spokesperson told DailyMail.com.

"Does Ms. Pisciotta actually believe her confabulations? We cannot know. But this breathless new instalment of fantasy fiction discredits all past, present, and future testimony."

The statement further declared that West is prepared to contest the allegations in court.

"We stand ready to annihilate Ms. Pisciotta’s tall tales before a jury—an exoneration so inevitable that even she, lost in her fog of fantasy, must surely see it coming."

Yeezy representative Milo Yiannopoulos also commented on the situation, criticising the "absurdity" of Pisciotta’s quadruply revised claims—now including kidnapping, battery, rape, false imprisonment, and even sex trafficking.

"She picked the one rapper who loathes violence, has never been arrested, and doesn’t even own a gun," Yiannopoulos claimed.

In response, Pisciotta’s attorney Lisa Bloom defended her client and called West's statement "false and defamatory."

"While Kanye West’s publicist has come up with a slickly worded (and outrageously false and defamatory) attack on Ms. Pisciotta, Kanye himself has publicly admitted much of what she’s claiming," Bloom began.

"Kanye’s publicist is deafeningly silent on Kanye’s own admissions, which will destroy him in court. We look forward to seeing him there, where he cannot hide behind a high-priced spin team."

Pisciotta was hired by West in July 2021 and promoted to Chief of Staff in 2022 for his various businesses. She said she was terminated in October 2022 and offered a $3 million severance that was never paid.

She initially filed suit last year for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and hostile work environment—allegations that have since expanded in the amended complaint filed in October 2024.