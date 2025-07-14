 
Rosé surprises fans with Bruno Mars at 'Blackpink's' L.A. concert

Rosé shared 'Blackpink’s' stage with Bruno Mars for a surprised performance

July 14, 2025

Rosé, a New Zealand-South Korean singer-songwriter, lit up the stage at Blackpink’s second Los Angeles concert over the weekend with a surprise appearance from Grammy-winning superstar Bruno Mars.

This unexpected collaboration thrilled fans at SoFi Stadium as the duo performed their joint single, Apt., which was released last fall, live for the very first time.

Rolling Stone praised the group’s return, describing their Los Angeles show as filled with “the kind of poptimism and electric choreography we’ve come to expect from the greatest girl group of this generation. It felt as if they had never left—picking up right where they left off, stronger than ever.”

The performance was a standout moment during Blackpink’s Deadline tour. The show marked their first live performance together in nearly two years.

For those unversed, the tour started last week at Seoul’s Goyang Stadium, where the group debuted a new song, Jump, produced by a powerhouse team including Diplo, 24, Boaz Van De Beatz, Zecca, and Ape Drums.

