Justin Bieber gives rare insights into ‘best life' with wife Hailey, son Ja

Justin Bieber uploads rare glimpse of family time

Justin Bieber just gave a glimpse of how his life has been currently.

Despite rumors of his personal and marital life being in shambles, the Baby singer emerged stronger with his latest surprise album, Swag, being released on July 11.

His wife, Hailey, supported her husband throughout and even uploaded Stories of his music as well as pictures of towering billboards of the album.

Now, the singer, who is also a father to son, Jack Blues, whom he shares with Hailey, gave a look into his personal family life.

With no particular caption, just multiple emojis of a sun above the sea, it can be rather safe to assume that Justin and his family are in vacation mode, as he also uploaded a string of scenic pictures, from clear blue skies to beautiful sunsets at the beach.

The father also uploaded three pictures that featured his and Hailey’s son, Jack, though he kept the little one’s face hidden as both parents have consistently done previously whenever they uploaded pictures of him.

However, Jack can be seen cuddled up with a shirtless Justin as the two spend quality time together at a beach.

This led fans to gush over how their idol was living his "best life" with his family post the release of his latest album.

"I LOVE THAT HE’S LIVING HIS BEST LIFE WITH HIS LIL FAMILY," a fan wrote.

Justin also reposted a TikTok in the carousel, created by a couple following the viral “current husband” trend where the male spouse seems to get bothered when referred to as “current,” as the trend seemingly gives off a hint of uncertainty in the marriage.

This could be insight into how the Sorry singer wants his marriage with Hailey to last following multiple promises he has made to her in his new songs featured on the album, Swag.

In the song Walking Away, Justin Bieber sings, “Baby, I ain't walking away/ You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise. I told you, 'I'd change' / It's just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain't walking away."