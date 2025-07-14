Kourtney Kardashian pens emotional note for 'little lady' Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian drops photos from Penelope's birthday

Kourtney Kardashian shared a glimpse from her daughter Penelope’s birthday.

On Sunday, the reality TV star took to Instagram and shared a carousel of photos and videos from Penelope’s birthday, who turned 13-years-old on July 8, 2025.

Alongside the pictures and videos, Kourtney penned an emotional note in the caption for Penelope.

She wrote, “My little lady is 13.”

“Being her mommy is one of the greatest things I have ever done,” Kourtney added.

The Lemme founder went on to write, “She inspires me to be a better person every day. I won’t ever have the words for how much joy and love she brings to my life.”

“She is the cooooolessssst,” Kourtney concluded.

Penelope seemingly celebrated her thirteenth birthday in Italy with the post revealing two personalized cakes.

One of the clips shared showed Penelope blowing out a large pink candle on chocolate cake, while the other clip showed spectacular fireworks.

Notably, one picture also showed Penelope’s room filled with balloons.

Penelope is the daughter of Kourtney and her ex-partner Scott Disick. Besides Penelope the former couple also share two sons Mason and Reign.

However, Kourtney Kardashian is also mother of a son Rocky Thirteen Barker, whom she shares with her husband Travis Barker.