 
Geo News

Kourtney Kardashian pens emotional note for 'little lady' Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope celebrated her thirteenth birthday on July 8

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 14, 2025

Kourtney Kardashian drops photos from Penelopes birthday
Kourtney Kardashian drops photos from Penelope's birthday

Kourtney Kardashian shared a glimpse from her daughter Penelope’s birthday.

On Sunday, the reality TV star took to Instagram and shared a carousel of photos and videos from Penelope’s birthday, who turned 13-years-old on July 8, 2025.

Alongside the pictures and videos, Kourtney penned an emotional note in the caption for Penelope.

She wrote, “My little lady is 13.”

“Being her mommy is one of the greatest things I have ever done,” Kourtney added.

The Lemme founder went on to write, “She inspires me to be a better person every day. I won’t ever have the words for how much joy and love she brings to my life.”

“She is the cooooolessssst,” Kourtney concluded.

Penelope seemingly celebrated her thirteenth birthday in Italy with the post revealing two personalized cakes.

One of the clips shared showed Penelope blowing out a large pink candle on chocolate cake, while the other clip showed spectacular fireworks.

Notably, one picture also showed Penelope’s room filled with balloons.

Penelope is the daughter of Kourtney and her ex-partner Scott Disick. Besides Penelope the former couple also share two sons Mason and Reign.

However, Kourtney Kardashian is also mother of a son Rocky Thirteen Barker, whom she shares with her husband Travis Barker.

Jennifer Aniston prepares to play 'overbearing, domineering' role
Jennifer Aniston prepares to play 'overbearing, domineering' role
Jessie J opens up about 'hardest' part of cancer recovery video
Jessie J opens up about 'hardest' part of cancer recovery
Billy Joel opens up about ‘history' that led to ‘Uptown Girl'
Billy Joel opens up about ‘history' that led to ‘Uptown Girl'
Robbie Williams discusses heartbreaking phase he is ‘not ready for'
Robbie Williams discusses heartbreaking phase he is ‘not ready for'
Neil Diamond surprises fans at Los Angeles performance of 'A Beautiful Noise'
Neil Diamond surprises fans at Los Angeles performance of 'A Beautiful Noise'
Ed Sheeran gets candid after sharing stage with idol James Blunt video
Ed Sheeran gets candid after sharing stage with idol James Blunt
James's Gunn talks about surprise cameos in 'Superman'
James's Gunn talks about surprise cameos in 'Superman'
Jay-Z surprises fans by joining Beyoncé onstage during Atlanta show
Jay-Z surprises fans by joining Beyoncé onstage during Atlanta show