Jessie J opens up about 'hardest' part of cancer recovery

Jessie J gives recent update on cancer recovery

Jessie J just revealed the “hardest’ part of her cancer recovery journey.

Uploading words of wisdom on her Instagram app’s Stories, a post read:

“You don't have to pretend everything's perfect to stay hopeful. Even in the chaos, you can choose clarity. Even with a heavy heart, you can choose light. Perspective is power. When you shift how you see it, you shift how you move through it. And that's how everything starts to change.”

Additionally, the Bang Bang singer also uploaded unfiltered selfies on her Instagram Stories, rocking an all-natural, make-up free look, a few weeks after undergoing surgery.

"Baggy T-shirt, no make-up, hair mask, slick back, no nails, 1 hard ti**y gyal season,” she wrote on her first selfie.

“I am fully aboard the struggle bus mentally and physically finding this part the hardest. A day at a time [chilly emoji] gyal,” Jessie wrote in her second picture.

Since making her battle with cancer public, the Price Tag hitmaker has been rather vocal about her journey, keeping her fans updated via social media by capturing raw and honest moments for them to see.

Last week, the British star revealed she has “no cancer spread” while posting a picture of her son, announcing, “mummy’s going to be OK.”

“And I am OK, results = I have no cancer spread, happy tears are real. Thank you for the prayers, the love, the well wishes, the joy and all the positive energy. This video is from the night before my surgery. We called it baby boy. You are my biggest ray of light and with you in my life, the darkness will never win,” she wrote in that post.

“Lots of healing to go and one more surgery to make these cousins look more like sisters, but for now it’s gratitude time and I am changing my name to The LopJess monster,” Jessie J concluded.