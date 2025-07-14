 
Jennifer Aniston prepares to play 'overbearing, domineering' role

Jennifer Aniston is getting prepared to be part of a show that mirrors her life

July 14, 2025

Jennifer Aniston set to play new challenging role  

Jennifer Aniston is stepping into new role that mirrors her own past.

According to FOX News, the 56-year-old American actress will star in Jennette McCurdy’s new show I’m Glad My Mom Died. She will portray an “overbearing, domineering” mother of McCurdy in a story that is strikingly close to home.

Notably, Aniston, who is widely famous for playing the role of Rachel Green in FRIENDS, is not new to stories about difficult mother-daughter relationships.

The story is based on McCurdy’s real-life experiences as a child star and her 2022 book of the same name. The 33-year-old American writer and filmmaker will also write the show and help it run on Apple TV+.

For the unversed, Nancy Dow raised Aniston after her father, John Aniston, abandoned her and her was also critical of her appearance when she was growing up.

In a 2004 interview with Diane Sawyer, she revealed once her mother told her that her eyes had little gap and her nose was too big.

"She was doing me a favor. She was helping me out by telling me these things, giving me hints, helpful beauty tips. It wasn't about this is what your problem is, it's this is how you can help that,” the Murder Mystery star shared.

"That's probably why I wore so much makeup,” Jennifer Aniston noted at that time.

