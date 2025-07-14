Jennifer Aniston's secret to staying fit at 56

How Jennifer Aniston stays in shape at 56

Jennifer Aniston, an American actress, known best for her role as Rachel Green on the television sitcom Friends from 1994 to 2004, has revealed how she keeps her body in shape at 56.

According to RadarOnline, Aniston said "I always thought that you have to push your body; it has to be an hour and a half; it has to be, 'no pain, no gain,' and all of those things that we've been told.”

Aniston even shared a valuable lesson, "You don't have to break your body or spend hours in the gym.”

The actress revealed that she is devoted to Pvolve, a fitness method that combines low-impact, functional movements along with resistance equipment to increase strength, boost mobility, and improve overall physical fitness. For this she does 50-minute sessions three to four times a week.

In the candid conversation, she also said, "I just wish I had a workout like this in my 20s and 30s because I wouldn't have all of the injuries that I have. feel like I'm the strongest and the most in-shape that I've ever been."

However, her diet is also an important part towards why she looks and feels so 'good'.

Back in 2021, the star elicited eye rolls when she admitted, "I can have one M&M, one chip... I know, that's so annoying."

She further added, "I give myself days where I can have whatever I want," she admitted. "I don't deprive myself."

Revealing her cheat-day favorites, she said, "a cheeseburger and fries or Mexican food, pasta, pizza – all the stuff that's savory. I'm not a sweets person. I don't go for ice cream or cakes."

