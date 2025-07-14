'Super Mario Bros.' franchise gets major update on expansion

'Super Mario Bros.' makers are reportedly eyeing a solo project on one of the film's characters



In 2023. Nintendo has found a massive hit with The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It became the third-highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Now, it appears the company is eyeing the expansion of the franchise, given that The Legend of Zelda is already set to release soon.

Eagle-eyed observers on ResetEra, a gaming news forum, spotted Universal Pictures and Nintendo filed a registration for a film with US Copyright titled 'Untitled Donkey Kong Project; Motion picture,' on the Public Records System.

What makes this revelation interesting is an earlier statement by Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa, hinting at expanding "the number of people who have access to Nintendo IP," adding, "visual content is one such area."

Donkey Kong first made his appearance in Super Mario Bros. Seth Rogen voiced the character, but it is unclear whether he will reprise his role in its sequel, which is in the works.

Not to mention, Nintendo is also set to launch Donkey Kong Bananza, giving the character a boost in the video game franchise. It will come out on July 17.