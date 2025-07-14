North West thinks her mom Kim Kardashian is 'better & richer' than dad Kanye

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter North thinks 'her mom is richer'

Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West share four children together.

As the reality TV star with a net worth of 1.7 billion USD spends hundreds of thousands on her children, insiders recently revealed that this has left Kanye furious.

Recently, Kim threw daughter North a lavish birthday as she took her and all of her friends to Mexico in a private jet.

“She didn't stop there, though. North got a ton of ridiculously over-the-top gifts – jewelry, watches, etc. – and another electric kid car. Kim bought everything. She asked for it, and it was all made to order,” the source stated.

Notably, the insider added, “Kanye can't keep pace with Kim financially, and it drives him crazy.”

They went on to add, “It's a blow to his pride – and a tug to his neck in legal bills.”

However, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is said to admire her dad but she knows her mom Kim is “better and richer.”

“North admires her dad, but she thinks her mom is better and richer,” the source stated of North west, adding that it is “the painful reason” that the rapper is “so bitter and jealous.”