 
Geo News

Britney Spears breaks silence after adopting ‘beautiful baby girl'

Britney Spears previously revealed that she had recently adopted a child

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 14, 2025

Britney Spears gives update on social media post ‘baby girl adoption
Britney Spears gives update on social media post ‘baby girl' adoption 

Britney Spears just gave an update after she told her fans she had adopted a “baby girl.”

The Toxic hitmaker took to her official Instagram account and uploaded a picture of herself, a close up selfie, as she sported some light makeup on her face, and a reddish-pink lip.

With no caption and the comments section turned off in this latest post, this comes after Britney uploaded a post on July 13, and revealed to her followers that she had adopted a child.

Britney Spears breaks silence after adopting ‘beautiful baby girl

She uploaded a video featuring some of her iconic dance moves in the video, where she moved round happily, donning a one piece suit.

Addressing the context of her video, the Oops… I Did It Again crooner wrote, “I haven’t worked out in years so I put this little pink one piece on and PLAYED !!! How are you beautiful people this morning ???”

“I need coffee and I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears !!!,” she further revealed revealing the gender and name of the child she adopted.

Britney Spears breaks silence after adopting ‘beautiful baby girl

Britney further updated, “Lennon today has on adorable dress !!! It says I’m NEW HERE !!! SO PLEASE STOP TALKING TRASH AMERICA !!!”

This comes several months after the Criminal hitmaker shared a clip of herself where she expressed desire to become a mom again, a snippet which has been deleted now.

However, Entertainment Now reported, she had written, "I’ve decided I’m going to adopt a baby girl !!!! I’m actually serious !!!"

It is pertinent to mention that Britney Spears is a mother to two children, Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18, both of whom she shares with ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

K-drama star Kang Seo Ha passes away after health battle
K-drama star Kang Seo Ha passes away after health battle
Justin Baldoni refuses to let Blake Lively take control of what happens next
Justin Baldoni refuses to let Blake Lively take control of what happens next
North West thinks her mom Kim Kardashian is 'better & richer' than dad Kanye
North West thinks her mom Kim Kardashian is 'better & richer' than dad Kanye
BTS Jungkook jumps on ‘K-pop Demon Hunters' bandwagon
BTS Jungkook jumps on ‘K-pop Demon Hunters' bandwagon
James Gunn reveals what 'Superman' story is really about
James Gunn reveals what 'Superman' story is really about
Jeremy Renner reacts to ex-wife's 'killing' allegations
Jeremy Renner reacts to ex-wife's 'killing' allegations
Kanye West 'bitter & jealous' of Kim Kardashian
Kanye West 'bitter & jealous' of Kim Kardashian
Orlando Bloom already drooling over a new lady-love as Katy Perry romance fizzles video
Orlando Bloom already drooling over a new lady-love as Katy Perry romance fizzles