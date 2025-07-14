Britney Spears breaks silence after adopting ‘beautiful baby girl'

Britney Spears gives update on social media post ‘baby girl' adoption

Britney Spears just gave an update after she told her fans she had adopted a “baby girl.”

The Toxic hitmaker took to her official Instagram account and uploaded a picture of herself, a close up selfie, as she sported some light makeup on her face, and a reddish-pink lip.

With no caption and the comments section turned off in this latest post, this comes after Britney uploaded a post on July 13, and revealed to her followers that she had adopted a child.

She uploaded a video featuring some of her iconic dance moves in the video, where she moved round happily, donning a one piece suit.

Addressing the context of her video, the Oops… I Did It Again crooner wrote, “I haven’t worked out in years so I put this little pink one piece on and PLAYED !!! How are you beautiful people this morning ???”

“I need coffee and I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears !!!,” she further revealed revealing the gender and name of the child she adopted.

Britney further updated, “Lennon today has on adorable dress !!! It says I’m NEW HERE !!! SO PLEASE STOP TALKING TRASH AMERICA !!!”

This comes several months after the Criminal hitmaker shared a clip of herself where she expressed desire to become a mom again, a snippet which has been deleted now.

However, Entertainment Now reported, she had written, "I’ve decided I’m going to adopt a baby girl !!!! I’m actually serious !!!"

It is pertinent to mention that Britney Spears is a mother to two children, Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18, both of whom she shares with ex-husband, Kevin Federline.