Orlando Bloom already drooling over a new lady-love as Katy Perry romance fizzles

Jennifer Aniston has gotten really close to Orlando Bloom in recent weeks

July 14, 2025

Jennifer Aniston has seemingly set her sights on Katy Perry’s ex and insiders have erupted into a frenzy over it.

One such source spoke to RadarOnline about this new-found interest.

Per their findings, “It's open knowledge” at this point within ‘Jennifer Aniston’s] friend group that they got very, very close on more than one occasion”.

Not to mention, “she's always raved about him being her ideal type,” in the past too.

However, one thing is for sure and that is that “she'd never make a move on him while things are still in limbo with Katy”.

However “if he does become available, of course, she'd jump at the chance.”

In regards to the actor, he too “adores” Aniston the insider admitted.

“He thinks she's a class act and doesn't understand how she could be so unlucky in love.”

However for the mother of his daughter, “it's got to be aggravating” given “the way he's always drooling about her,” the source also admitted.

As of right now its believed, “Jen has these ridiculously high standards. Orlando checks every box, even if it's just a fun hookup and nothing serious, she'd get together with him in half a heartbeat,” the insider concluded by saying. 

