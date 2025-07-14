Kanye West 'bitter & jealous' of Kim Kardashian

Kanye West furious over Kim Kardashian spending money of their kids

Kanye West is reportedly jealous of Kim Kardashian.

The reality TV star, who shares four children with ex-husband Kannye, spends a lot of money on her children.

For their daughter North’s birthday recently, Kim took the 12-year-old and her friends to Mexico on a private jet.

An insider recently told RadarOnline, “Kim spent hundreds of thousands on this celebration. She flew North and her friends down to Mexico on a private jet. Best of everything is a must.”

The insider said, “She didn't stop there, though. North got a ton of ridiculously over-the-top gifts – jewelry, watches, etc. – and another electric kid car.”

“Kim bought everything. She asked for it, and it was all made to order,” the source added.

However, the source said that this move has left Kanye, who is currently married to Bianca Censori, furious as he knows he can not keep up with the SKIMS founder financially.

They stated that the rapper is “so bitter and jealous” of Kim for this reason.

Besides North West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also share Chicago, Saint and Psalm.