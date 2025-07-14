BTS Jungkook jumps on ‘K-pop Demon Hunters' bandwagon

BTS Jungkook raves over ‘K-pop Demon Hunters'

BTS Jungkook just revealed that he has watched the hit animated Netflix movie, K-pop Demon Hunters.

Since its debut on Netflix, the movie has become a global hit, topping the charts in 41 different countries due to impeccable animation, a gripping storyline and catchy songs.

In a surprise solo livestream on the South Korean app Weverse the youngest member of the popular K-pop group opened up about how much the movie affected him.

The stream lasted for two hours and marked the second anniversary of his hit single, Seven and included the moment where Jungkook reacted to K-pop Demon Hunters.

A translation from @ryuminating have revealed the Left and Right singer’s sentiments, which he expressed in Korean.

“I cried watching KPop Demon Hunters,” Jungkook said. “I really cried at the end. When everyone was falling for Saja Boys and [the heroine] was like, ‘I’ll create my own honmun,’ and ran into the venue by herself, I was like ‘ohhh’ and then the tears came out. It was honestly sad.”

“I think I cried when Jinu died at the end,” he said. “Rather than crying because it’s sad, but it has to be because there’s an overflowing of emotion. Sad genres make me cry too, but when it’s really emotional… You know, don’t you? I bet you know.”

It is pertinent to mention that K-pop Demon Hunters follows K-pop idols Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who use their secret demon slaying powers to protect fans from demons.