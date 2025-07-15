 
Geo News

Jessica Alba 'not interested' in relationship after Cash Warren split

Jessica Alba filed for divorce from Cash Warren in February 2025

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 15, 2025

Jessica Alba not interested in relationship after Cash Warren split
Jessica Alba 'not interested' in relationship after Cash Warren split

Jessica Alba is ready to date again but 'nothing serious' after finalizing her divorce from Cash Warren.

The actress, who filed for divorce with Cash in February 2025, is 'enjoying' her single life, as reported by People Magazine.

An insider told the outlet, "She’s been getting a lot of attention since the divorce. She’s flattered and definitely enjoying being single again."

As per the source, the actress, who shares three kids with Cash, has "gone on some dates, but it’s nothing serious — she’s focused on herself and her kids."

"She’s not interested in a relationship right now," the source noted.

Additionally, the tipster also noted, "She’s in a great place. She’s excited to get back to filming."

"She’s doing what she loves and keeping her circle tight," they added.

Jessica Alba and ex-husband Cash Warren, who tied the knot in 2008, share three children together: Honor Marie Warren, Haven Garner Warren, and Hayes Alba Warren.

On the professional front, Jessica is set to start filming with Orlando Bloom for The Mark this month.

It is worth mentioning that the sources also revealed that the actress thinks Orlando Bloom, who recently ended his engagement with Katy Perry, is "charming."

James Gunn reveals why he chose Bradley Cooper for 'Superman' cameo
James Gunn reveals why he chose Bradley Cooper for 'Superman' cameo
Ed Sheeran talks about why ‘home' Suffolk is his ‘safety'
Ed Sheeran talks about why ‘home' Suffolk is his ‘safety'
Richard Gadd explains why 'Baby Reindeer' aired seven episodes instead of eight
Richard Gadd explains why 'Baby Reindeer' aired seven episodes instead of eight
Zayn Malik's brother-in-law faces jail sentence for ‘drug dealing'
Zayn Malik's brother-in-law faces jail sentence for ‘drug dealing'
What did Coryxkenshin do? YouTuber caught in scandal
What did Coryxkenshin do? YouTuber caught in scandal
Kanye West to perform in Europe despite setback?
Kanye West to perform in Europe despite setback?
K-drama star Kang Seo Ha passes away after health battle
K-drama star Kang Seo Ha passes away after health battle
Justin Baldoni refuses to let Blake Lively take control of what happens next
Justin Baldoni refuses to let Blake Lively take control of what happens next