Jessica Alba 'not interested' in relationship after Cash Warren split

Jessica Alba is ready to date again but 'nothing serious' after finalizing her divorce from Cash Warren.

The actress, who filed for divorce with Cash in February 2025, is 'enjoying' her single life, as reported by People Magazine.

An insider told the outlet, "She’s been getting a lot of attention since the divorce. She’s flattered and definitely enjoying being single again."

As per the source, the actress, who shares three kids with Cash, has "gone on some dates, but it’s nothing serious — she’s focused on herself and her kids."

"She’s not interested in a relationship right now," the source noted.

Additionally, the tipster also noted, "She’s in a great place. She’s excited to get back to filming."

"She’s doing what she loves and keeping her circle tight," they added.

Jessica Alba and ex-husband Cash Warren, who tied the knot in 2008, share three children together: Honor Marie Warren, Haven Garner Warren, and Hayes Alba Warren.

On the professional front, Jessica is set to start filming with Orlando Bloom for The Mark this month.

It is worth mentioning that the sources also revealed that the actress thinks Orlando Bloom, who recently ended his engagement with Katy Perry, is "charming."