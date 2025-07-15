Drake reacts to his audience chanting anti-Kendrick Lamar slogans

Drake celebrates as concertgoers hate on Kendrick Lamar

Drake was met with anti-Kendrick Lamar chants during his London show.

The 38-year-old Canadian rapper, who headlined all three days of London's Wireless Festival, was performing to his second set on Saturday when the crowd began chanting "F*** Kendrick."

In a video that later emerged on social media, the God's Plan hitmaker can be heard asking the crowd to "name another artist" who matches his performance level.

When the audience began chanting, Drake took off his in-ears and told his longtime associate, Chubbs, "Grab me a shot. I’ll drink to that."

Musicians like Yeat, fakemink, Headie One, K Trap, J Hus, Skepta, Dave, Central Cee, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Latto, Sexyy Red, 21 Savage, and Vanessa Carlton also took the stage on Saturday as special guests.

Earlier this month, Drake released his latest single, What Did I Miss? in which he can be heard addressing "traitors" in his life and appears to name-drop Lamar's June 2024 concert in Los Angeles, where he performed his diss track Not Like Us five times in a row.

Drake's new track comes over a year after his beef with Lamar led to an exchange of several diss tracks, including Lamar's Grammy-winning Not Like Us.