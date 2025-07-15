Minka Kelly shares rare insights into relationship with boyfriend Dan Reynolds

Minka Kelly shares how boyfriend Dan Reynolds helped her heal past wounds

Minka Kelly is celebrating her boyfriend Dan Reynolds’ special day.

On Monday, July 14, the 45-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to mark Reynolds' 38th birthday.

In the celebratory post, the Friday Night Lights star posted a sweet selfie with Reynolds along with a heartfelt birthday tribute.

“This beautiful man has healed wounds in me he did not inflict - simply by being himself. By embodying true masculinity. The kind that is vulnerable, honest and loving,” she began. “I thought I knew kindness. Love. Patience. Generosity. Care. I thought I knew how to be gentle. And then I met him.”

She went on to gush, "Watching him father and love his babies, honoring and respecting their beautiful mother. Doing everything he can to be absolutely everything everyone needs from him. Finding ways every day to light up the lives of the ones so lucky enough to be loved by him.”

“Thank you for loving me. Thank you for blessing my life in ways I never thought possible - but always dreamed of. I love you, Dan. Happiest birthday to you. Now let’s dance!” she added.