Ariel Winter dishes how THIS 'Modern Family' star helped her overcome low self-esteem

Ariel Winter shares Sofia Vergara's advice on handling public scrutiny

Ariel Winter opened up about the most supportive cast on the Modern Family set.

The actress was one of the youngest members on the set and starred as the younger Dunphy daughter in the hit series.

The show, which ran for 11 seasons, saw Ariel grow up. Though she was cast at a very young age, she faced severe criticism, which "totally damaged my self-esteem."

Ariel shared that portraying Alex Dunphy came with its own struggles, and her co-stars really supported her all the time.

"I was with them for so long and I started so young with them. I mean, I went through a lot of things and they were there for me through a lot of that," she told People in a recent cover story.

"I know with my body image, Sofía [Vergara] was really helpful with me, because I could see she was somebody that I could relate to,"

Ariel shared that she had a similar experience to Sofia because she also developed early. However, she clarified that she wasn’t comparing herself to Vergara’s body, as she believes no one can.

"That was something that was hard for me. And getting to see her as a figure for that and having it be celebrated and a beautiful thing, that was amazing for me," she added. "And having her tell me, 'Who gives a s***, really, what people say about it? It's like, rock it — and here's the ways to feel confident about it.' That was helpful for me."