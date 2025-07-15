 
Seth Meyers late-night show gets snubbed?

Seth Meyers' late-night show was among many submitted for this year's Emmys

July 15, 2025

Emmy noms leave Seth Meyers' late-night show out

Late Night with Seth Meyers was nominated for an Emmy over ten times in the past.

However, a recent rule of the award show led the actor’s show out of the nominations.

In this year’s nominations, three late-night shows were nominated in the Outstanding Talk Series category, compared to the usual four to five.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Daily Show will be up for the award.

Meanwhile, this year’s submissions were The Daily Show, Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, Peacock’s Hart to Heart, CNN’s Have I Got News For You, YouTube series Hot Ones, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Midnight Snack with Julie Chan, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Dropout’s Very Important People, Real Time with Bill Maher and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The 77th Primetime Emmys will air on September 14.

