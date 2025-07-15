Justin Baldoni receives major support amid legal battle with Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni gets James Brolin support amid legal battle

James Brolin is proud of Justin Baldoni amid his legal feud with It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively.

As reported by People Magazine, James, who has worked with Justin in 2011 short film Royal Reunion, commented on the actor’s legal battle.

Gushing over Justin, James recalled the time of them working together, saying, “He asked so many questions, he was so helpful.”

“But I didn't realize he was learning, because very soon after that, this guy's directing his own stuff,” he added.

The I'll Be Home for Christmas director went on to say that he’s proud of Justin, who starred and directed It Ends With Us.

“I'm so proud of Justin Baldoni because God, he's written two wonderful books on being a man and being courteous and teaching boys not to fear their fears — and now he's directed three movies,” James stated.

He added, “He started off with one episode of Jane the Virgin and now he's directed three pictures and written two books and does TED talks to help people.”

Additionally, James Brolin also went on to comment on the legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, saying, “I don't understand what's going on right now, but I hope it works out.”

The legal battle between Justin and Blake began in December 2024, when the Gossip Girl actress first filed a complaint against the actor, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of the film It Ends With Us.

However, their trial is now set for March 2026 in New York.