Isla Fisher shares candid thoughts on marriage post divorce

Isla Fisher finalized her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen last month after 13 years of marriage

July 16, 2025

Isla Fisher poked fun at marriage just weeks after finalizing her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the 49-year-old actress posted a brutally honest quote about modern relationships.

“For all those men who say ‘Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?’ Here's an update for you, Nowadays, 80% of women are against marriage. Why? Because women realize it's not worth buying an entire pig, just to get a little sausage,” a quote read.

For those unversed, Isla finalized her divorce from Sacha last month after 13 years of marriage.

"Our divorce has now been finalised," the Now You See Me: Now You Don't actress penned on her Instagram Stories in June.

She further penned, "We are proud of all we've achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children.

"We ask for the media to continue to respect our children's privacy," added Isla.

