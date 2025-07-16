 
Another 'Harry Potter' star reflects on JK Rowling's views

Miriam Margolyes opens up about her opinion on JK Rowling's stance

July 16, 2025

Miriam Margolyes gets honest about JK Rowling's position

For past years, JK Rowling's views on gender identity have clashed with those of the actors who starred in the films based on her Harry Potter books.

Now, Miriam Margolyes has entered the debate by sharing her opinion on the matter. 

Appearing on A Gay Old Time Podcast, the star, who played Professor Sprout in the wizarding franchise, said, "I've never met [Rowling], and I've never discussed this with her. She's a very good writer and I love her detective stories - they're excellent."

Miriam Margolyes plays Professor Sprout

She continued, "I don't agree with her about the trans issue. I think her opinion is too harsh but I don't like the fact that the trans community has reacted with such fury."

The actress, who is gay, added, "It's not good to be so furious. We should be gentle with each other. We're all oppressed by sections of the community. Let's just be kinder."

Wrapping up the discussion, Miriam said, "We're not binary. We're not two boxes. There should be many more boxes and we can pop ourselves into them if we want or not. But we shouldn't be nasty to people who don't fit in the same box as us."

Her comments are the latest addition to the topic, which was sparked by Rowling's position that has led to lines being drawn among the Harry Potter cast and fan base.

