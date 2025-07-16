Gigi Hadid, Ines de Ramon waiting for Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper's proposal: Source

Gigi Hadid, Ines de Ramon frustrated over Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper's antics: Source

Gigi Hadid and Ines De Ramon are reportedly growing impatient about taking the next step in their respective romances with Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the A-listed couples have been going on double dates.

"It’s also a refreshing change for the guys to be able to kick back on double dates with their leading ladies."

However, the spy confided spending quality time with their partners is not equivalent to the getting the commitment they want for the ladies.

Reportedly, the jewelry designer and the fashion mogul have been waiting for the actors to put a ring on them.

“But both Hadid and Ines are getting tired of waiting for their flaky men to do the right thing and seal the deal,” added the source.

As the time is passing without any hope of their engagements, Gigi and Ines have reportedly begun leaning on each other.

"They're also offering each other moral support and bonding over their shared frustration that they’re still not engaged," the insider added and particularly mentioned the beauty mogul by saying, "Gigi is very frustrated it hasn't happened yet.”

“She puts a brave face on it but complains big time about the situation to her girlfriends."

"Ines can totally relate because she and Brad have been living together over a year now. She doesn't like how informal their relationship is and is similarly impatient,” continued the source.

The source concluded by saying, "They both believe it'll happen eventually, but need each other's moral support while they're still waiting."