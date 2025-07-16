Angelina Jolie's father joins hands with Brad Pitt for his fight

Brad Pitt ropes in Angelina Jolie's father for final push

A shocking revelation has just made headlines, and it pertains to, Jon Voight, Angelina Jolie’s father.

According to RadarOnline, he will be joining hands with Brad Pitt, for the right to see the children.

In an effort to get more time with his children, Brad it “grasping at straws at this point.”

This is why “he's asking Jon to step in to make peace – or at least give their fractured situation a little stability,” the source explained.

For those unversed, Pitt’s children have publically called him out on social media, and even removed ‘Pitt’ from their surnames, in rather public fashions.

That is not all, “Brad's asking other family members and L.A. friends to help, too, but he's starting with Jon and hoping he has the impact.”

Also, “once he reached out to Jon, they put their heads together to figure out how to fix things – and Jon's very willing to jump in and help any way he can.”

A big reason for Jon’s support is because “poor Jon sees nothing of the extended family now either, and now that he's edging into his 80s, time's running out. He's been totally cut off by her because of his political beliefs.”

Before concluding the insider also said, “Jon's a proud opposite politically – he's a proud supporter of (Donald) Trump and Brad's always leaned liberal for Hollywood. But this is strictly father to father, man to man. He loves those kids deeply. He has photos of them in his wallet.”