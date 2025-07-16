‘Nosferatu’ cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp set to reunite for new movie

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp are to mark their Nosferatu reunion with director Robert Eggers.

The British actor is set to star in the werewolf horror film, titled, Werwulf, for which Rose-Depp is in talks to join him, as per different reports.

Taylor-Johnson and the actress have previously worked together with Eggers on the 2024 Gothic vampire horror, Nosferatu.

Rose-Depp had the lead role as Ellen Hutter, a woman with a psychic connection with the vampire, and Taylor-Johnson portrayed the role of Friedrich Harding, the husband of Ellen's best friend.

Joining Eggers, the Icelandic novelist and poet Sjón, with whom he wrote his 2022 Viking epic The Northman, co-wrote the script of the upcoming horror motion picture.

Werwulf, which is scheduled to be released in U.S. cinemas on Christmas Day 2026, is set in 13th-century England and features Old English dialogue.

During a Question and Answer session earlier this year, the director said of Werwulf, "It's a medieval werewolf movie. And it's also the darkest thing I've ever written. By far."

As far as Aaron Taylor-Johnson is concerned, currently he is set to take over the epic role of James Bond from Daniel Craig, with his latest project being Danny Boyle's horror film, 28 Years Later.

While Lily-Rose Depp became a part of the cast for Alpha Gang, an alien invasion comedy, joining stars like Chris Pine and Kelvin Harrison Jr., earlier this week.