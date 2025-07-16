Tennis legend poses for pictures with Matthew McConaughey

Legend poses for pictures with Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey was spotted in the stands at the finals of Wimbledon 2025 along with other sports and Hollywood celebrities on Sunday.

The actor was also seen welcoming Kate Middleton as the wife of Prince William arrived at the final day of the tournament.

But it was former US tennis star Andre Agassi who not only had a warm chat with the Hollywood actor but also posed for photos with Matthew McConaughey.

The former world number one on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared some glimpses of his appearance at Wimbledon. Agassi, who is married to former tennis champion Steffi Graf, also posed in at least two photos with McConaughey.

During the tournament, which started late last month, several actors and sports celebrities' made appearances.

British royals including Queen Camilla and Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon this year.



