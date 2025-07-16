 
Geo News

Adam Sandler gets candid about starring alongside his daughters

Adam Sandler, recently revealed his feelings about working with his own children

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 16, 2025

Adam Sandler Shares a  joy of having family on set

Adam Sandler, Happy Gilmore 2 star, recently shared how he feels working alongside his daughters.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, airing on July 16, the Grammy winner opened up about the relief he feels while starring alongside his daughters Sadie, 19, and Sunny, 16.

 “Oh, my god, you're just relieved. Once they do it well, nothing feels better as a parent,” Adam told the outlet. “It must be like when you're the parents of a baseball player and you're at the game and they get a hit. You just go, ‘Thank God.’ It’s just so much relief.”

“Only if it lends that way, if they ask,” he continued. “But most of the time you’re just happy that they're feeling good.”

While continuing the conversation Sandler explained, “[Acting] is something that the two kids love,” Adam explained. “My one daughter studied it in school, and my other daughter studies it while doing high school, and they love it. They talk about it a lot.”

For those unversed, Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie Sandler, got married back in 2003. They share two daughters, Sadie and Sunny. Both Sadie and Sunny star alongside their dad in the highly-anticipated sequel, Happy Gilmore 2.

Isla Fisher shares candid thoughts on marriage post divorce
Isla Fisher shares candid thoughts on marriage post divorce
Megan Thee Stallion gushes over Klay Thompson before backtracking
Megan Thee Stallion gushes over Klay Thompson before backtracking
Nick Cannon talks about his 'carelessness' as a father of 12 video
Nick Cannon talks about his 'carelessness' as a father of 12
Jonas Brothers drop song 'I Can't Lose' with new partnership
Jonas Brothers drop song 'I Can't Lose' with new partnership
Millie Bobby Brown treats fans with 'Stranger Things 5' new poster video
Millie Bobby Brown treats fans with 'Stranger Things 5' new poster
Real reason why Kendall, Kylie Jenner didn't attend half-brother Brody's wedding
Real reason why Kendall, Kylie Jenner didn't attend half-brother Brody's wedding
Brandi Cyrus reveals why she doesn't want to have kids
Brandi Cyrus reveals why she doesn't want to have kids
Kristen Bell gets bold shoutout from Dax Shepard after Emmy nomination
Kristen Bell gets bold shoutout from Dax Shepard after Emmy nomination