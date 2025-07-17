 
Shawn mendes is all set for a major comeback

Shawn Mendes is all set for his upcoming 'On The Road Again' tour and was spotted picking up essentials in L.A

July 17, 2025

Shawn Mendes spotted ahead of upcoming 'On The Road Again' tour

Shawn Mendes, Treat You Better singer, is all set for his upcoming tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Handwritten.

Reportedly, on Tuesday, July 15, the star was spotted at a Guitar Center store in Los Angeles, picking up a new guitar strap.

He was seen wearing a gray T-shirt, jeans, and black sneakers, along with a tan baseball hat, and sunglasses.

Previously the 26-year-old singer announced his new On The Road Again Tour, to Just Jared, saying, “I feel like time away has allowed me to come back and recognise and remember how unbelievably special it is to get to play live shows”.

He further continued, “It’s an honour and I’m just beyond grateful that you guys keep showing up after 10 years with so much love.”

It is pertient to mention though that this is not the first time the singer showed off his excitement for the tour, back in May he also turned to Twitter and said, "I feel like time away has allowed me to come back and recognise and remember how unbelievably special it is to get to play live shows. It’s an honour and I’m just beyond grateful that you guys keep showing up after 10 years with so much love.”

For those unversed, Shawn Mendes is kicking off the On the Road Again, world tour on August 2, 2025. The tour will include stops in Europe and North America. The final show will be on October 17, 2025 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

