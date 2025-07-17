MGK plots playdates with Pete Davidson's baby after big news

MGK reacts to Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt's baby news

Machine Gun Kelly, also known as MGK, is already planning playdates after Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt’s baby news.

On Wednesday, Pete’s girlfriend Elsie confirmed their pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a carousel of photos.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love and best wishes.

Among them was MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker’s comment.

The rapper, who welcomed daughter Saga Blade in March with ex Megan Fox, expressed his excitement.

Sharing his sentiments on future playdates, MGK wrote, “These playdates bout to hittttt.”

It is worth mentioning that Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt were first linked in March, and when they made their red carpet debut at NYC's Blossom Ball in May, they were already living together.

An insider told People Magazine that the couple is excited to welcome their first child together, saying, “They're both very nurturing people and are very, very happy together and to be starting a family.”

“They've been sharing privately with loved ones, and it's a really sweet time after everything Pete has overcome,” adding that the Saturday Night Live alum is “so excited” to become a dad.