Critics share verdict on upcoming 'Smurfs' movie

The forthcoming reviews of 'Smurfs' also have a silver lining, or rather, a blue

July 17, 2025

Before the release, Smurfs was open to critics who shared their verdict, and it's less than promising for the forthcoming movie.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the upcoming film received a 21% score as the reviewer Alonso Duralde in The Film Verdict wrote, "There’s far too much downtime between Smurfs' sporadic delights. Similarly, Screen Rant’s Mae Abdulbaki penned, "Something is missing that a fun adventure can’t make up for."

Bleeding Cool's Kaitlyn Booth was more scathing. "Smurfs is exactly what happens when everyone involved in a project thinks kids are just tiny, dumb adults who couldn't possibly understand anything with depth or meaning." 

Amid the poor reviews, Nell Minow in RogerEbert handed Smurfs a much-needed breathing space. "There is plenty to satisfy the long-time fans, including the usual cuddly themes and replacement of various words with Smurf." 

However, it is worth noting that the overall Smurfs franchise never reached the top of the critics' list, as the upcoming film, despite receiving critical reviews, became the second-highest rated film in the series.

Starring Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, Kurt Russell, and Sandra Oh, the Smurfs will be out on July 18. 

