 
Geo News

How did Connie Francis die?

Connie Francis died at the age of 87, according to her friend Ron Roberts

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 17, 2025

How did Connie Francis die?
How did Connie Francis die?

Connie Francis, the legendary pop singer whose voice defined a generation, has died at age 87.

Her death was confirmed by a close friend late Wednesday night.

“It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night,” Ron Roberts, the president of her music label, Concetta Records,wrote on Facebook.

“I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news.”

How did Connie Francis die?

Her cause of death was not immediately shared. However, Francis had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit in recent weeks, where doctors were working to determine the source of her “extreme pain.”

She kept her fans informed throughout her stay via posts on her official Facebook page. Her final update, posted on July 4, said she was “feeling much better.”

Francis rose to stardom in the 1950s and ’60s with hits like “Who’s Sorry Now,” “Stupid Cupid,” and “Where the Boys Are.” She became one of the first female pop superstars, paving the way for women in the music industry.

But her personal life was marked by hardship. She was married and divorced four times. In the 1970s, she was raped in a hotel while on tour. She later won a lawsuit against the hotel.

The trauma led to years of drug dependency and more than a dozen stays in psychiatric hospitals.

Still, Francis remained a beloved figure, admired for her resilience, honesty, and unmatched voice.


How did Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow's friendship end?
How did Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow's friendship end?
Chris Martin destroys Astronomer CEO after his own breakup with Dakota Johnson video
Chris Martin destroys Astronomer CEO after his own breakup with Dakota Johnson
Who is Elsie Hewitt?
Who is Elsie Hewitt?
Gwyneth Paltrow drops truth bomb about ex-fiance Brad Pitt
Gwyneth Paltrow drops truth bomb about ex-fiance Brad Pitt
Locarno director gets honest about Jackie Chan
Locarno director gets honest about Jackie Chan
James May makes shocking claim of ‘failing retirement'
James May makes shocking claim of ‘failing retirement'
Gwyneth Paltrow's shocking invite to ex Chris Martin shake up her marriage?
Gwyneth Paltrow's shocking invite to ex Chris Martin shake up her marriage?
Lorde adds a twist to her upcoming 'Ultrasound world tour' video
Lorde adds a twist to her upcoming 'Ultrasound world tour'