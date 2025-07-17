'Fantastic Four' star reveals surprising insight about film

'Fantastic Four' star shares insight about movie's script

Marvel’s highly anticipated The Fantastic Four: First Steps script was not ready at the time the cast started rehearsals for this shooting, its actor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, said.



"I don't think the script was fully ready at the time that we started [rehearsals], so we were sort of workshopping the movie in a way," the actor, who plays Ben Grimm, told Variety.

“We were doing a lot of shared research, talking to astronauts and scientists, and watching a lot of Apollo footage together."

In contrast, the MCU's rival franchise, DCU, under James Gunn's leadership, has different rules.

Recently, he revealed that he had to shelve a film that had been greenlit because the script was not yet complete.

"We had a movie that was greenlit. We got [the] second draft and [the] third draft, and it just wasn't changing. It wasn't getting better," he said.

"It was staying in the same place. And I said, we can't make this film. We can't. It's not good. We know it's not good," the director continued.

"Just because we have a good director attached and a good screenwriter, it doesn't mean the script is working. Everyone is going to be upset at the end of this," James noted.

"It's going to come out, the movie's not going to be good. Director's going to look bad, screenwriter's going to look bad and we're going to look bad. So I don't want to have this. We're not going to make the movie. And so we killed it," he concluded.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be out on July 24.