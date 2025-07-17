Rachel Brosnahan went full witchcraft to solve her bizarre travel problem?

Rachel Brosnahan says she took drastic measures to end the travel curse

Rachel Brosnahan recently got candid and revealed that she hired a witch with a “wishing well” to break a travel curse and even had her sign an NDA.

The 35-year-old American actress, who is playing Lois Lane in the recently released DC movie Superman, showed up on the Wednesday, July 16 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she opened up about hiring a witch to make sure her travel experience went well.

Brosnahan said she made this decision after Peter Safran, the co-head of DC Studios, clearly denied travelling with her because the curse was so bad.

Calling to mind that time, she quipped, "I was really worried, obviously, about this upcoming tour, and I got really desperate and I started asking people if anyone knew, like, an energy healer or a past-life reader.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star went on to recall, "I called a witch and brought her to my house."

"She brought a wishing well and a wand, and she signed an NDA," Brosnahan shared, stating that she even discussed her travel drama with her before they "tackled the curse together."

Notably, the witchcraft helped The Amateur actress make it “around the world,” and "I'm here, and I believe in witches and curses now.”

"Nobody believes the curse, I should say, until they travel with me. And the number of times that somebody's looked at me and been like, 'Ma'am, I'm so sorry. I've just never seen this before' is too many times," Rachel Brosnahan said.