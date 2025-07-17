 
JoJo Siwa makes major career move amid Chris Hughes blooming romance

JoJo Siwa made a career move following the success of her UK shows

July 17, 2025

JoJo Siwa announces UK, Ireland tour
JoJo Siwa is set to go on tour this autumn.

The Karma singer will kick off her UK and Ireland tour by performing in Dublin on September 29.

She will then proceed to execute shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, London as well as other cities.

Siwa, who shot to fame as a child star, will then play in Cardiff on October 9, before beginning the European leg of her tour.

Titled, The Infinity Heart tour follows the viral success of Siwa’s reimagined song Bette Davis Eyes.

After she sold out her previous UK shows, expressing her love for the stage, Siwa states, “I’m still taking it all in – the energy, the love, the connection. I’ll never forget this.”

It is pertinent to mention that JoJo Siwa rose to fame by appearing on the US reality TV show Dance Moms.

She recently appeared on ITV1’s Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year, where she began a whirlwind romance with Love Island star Chris Hughes.

