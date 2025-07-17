 
Geo News

Chris Martin destroys Astronomer CEO after his own breakup with Dakota Johnson

Chris Martin sparks viral scandal involving tech CEO amid Dakota Johnson breakup

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 17, 2025

Chris Martin destroys Astronomer CEO after his own breakup with Dakota Johnson
Chris Martin destroys Astronomer CEO after his own breakup with Dakota Johnson 

What started as a fun moment at a Coldplay concert quickly turned into viral chaos, and a scandal that may have destroyed a marriage and a billion-dollar career.

During Coldplay’s Wednesday night show at Gillette Stadium, lead singer Chris Martin brought out the kiss cam to engage fans. 

But when the camera landed on Andy Byron, the married CEO of $1 billion software firm Astronomer, and his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, things took a dramatic turn.

The pair appeared unusually close. Byron had his arm around Cabot, and she leaned in smiling. But once they realized they were on the big screen, both visibly panicked. Byron quickly pulled away and ducked behind a barrier. Cabot covered her face with both hands, flustered.

Chris Martin, unaware of the storm brewing, quipped, “Oh what, either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” sending the crowd into laughter.

The moment, caught on video, soon hit TikTok and X, formerly Twitter, where it exploded. The footage has now been viewed millions of times.

The fallout was swift. While Byron and Cabot have not commented, social media has speculated heavily,  with many calling it an “affair caught live.”

This comes just days after reports surfaced that Chris Martin and longtime partner Dakota Johnson have split, adding another emotional layer to the chaos.


James May makes shocking claim of ‘failing retirement'
James May makes shocking claim of ‘failing retirement'
Gwyneth Paltrow's shocking invite to ex Chris Martin shake up her marriage?
Gwyneth Paltrow's shocking invite to ex Chris Martin shake up her marriage?
Lorde adds a twist to her upcoming 'Ultrasound world tour' video
Lorde adds a twist to her upcoming 'Ultrasound world tour'
When MGK insulted Pete Davidson's girlfriend Elsie Hewitt in viral video
When MGK insulted Pete Davidson's girlfriend Elsie Hewitt in viral video
Jennifer Lopez's bold plans for summer come to light video
Jennifer Lopez's bold plans for summer come to light
Gwyneth Paltrow comforts ex-husband Chris Martin after Dakota Johnsson split
Gwyneth Paltrow comforts ex-husband Chris Martin after Dakota Johnsson split
Macaulay Culkin set to unleash legal hellfire as Brenda Song's ex drops vile accusations
Macaulay Culkin set to unleash legal hellfire as Brenda Song's ex drops vile accusations
James Gunn looks back at his cancelled DC movie
James Gunn looks back at his cancelled DC movie