Chris Martin destroys Astronomer CEO after his own breakup with Dakota Johnson

What started as a fun moment at a Coldplay concert quickly turned into viral chaos, and a scandal that may have destroyed a marriage and a billion-dollar career.

During Coldplay’s Wednesday night show at Gillette Stadium, lead singer Chris Martin brought out the kiss cam to engage fans.

But when the camera landed on Andy Byron, the married CEO of $1 billion software firm Astronomer, and his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, things took a dramatic turn.

The pair appeared unusually close. Byron had his arm around Cabot, and she leaned in smiling. But once they realized they were on the big screen, both visibly panicked. Byron quickly pulled away and ducked behind a barrier. Cabot covered her face with both hands, flustered.

Chris Martin, unaware of the storm brewing, quipped, “Oh what, either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” sending the crowd into laughter.

The moment, caught on video, soon hit TikTok and X, formerly Twitter, where it exploded. The footage has now been viewed millions of times.

The fallout was swift. While Byron and Cabot have not commented, social media has speculated heavily, with many calling it an “affair caught live.”

This comes just days after reports surfaced that Chris Martin and longtime partner Dakota Johnson have split, adding another emotional layer to the chaos.



