Kylie Kelce slams toxic 'bounce back' culture with brutal reality check

Kylie Kelce doesn't think women 'need to bounce back'

Kylie Kelce has shut down claims she “bounced back” after the birth of baby number four.

On the Thursday, July 17 episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, the 33-year-old American podcaster, who gave birth to her youngest and fourth daughter, Finnley "Finn" Anne, on March 30, 2025, said the talk about her bouncing back after delivering her fourth baby is "f**** up."

Kylie, who welcomed her four daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth, 5½, Elliotte Ray, 4, and Bennett Llewellyn, 2, and Finn, 4 months, with husband Jason Kelce, stated, “You know what's f**** up? The phrase ‘bounce back’ after pregnancy.”

She added, “Here's the problem: Every single person I've seen grow a human being and pop them out have rebounded in their own time.” (sic)

The mother of four does not want people to make such comments about her, whether they are deliberate or unintended.

Kylie explained, “For all the people who are in the comments saying things like, ‘You look fantastic after having Finn,’ or, 'You look amazing after having your fourth,’ first of all, I know that you mean that nicely, but at the end of the day, if I looked like this and I hadn't just had my fourth child, would you say I look tired? Because, yes, I'm very tired.”

“My point is that we don't need to comment on the fact that a woman is postpartum and how she is doing with her postpartum journey physically,” the podcaster noted.

In addition, Kylie mentioned that people should be “more concerned about the overall well-being of women postpartum" rather than their physical appearance.

“I don't think that we need to bounce back. And also, there are some things that we as women who have just grown humans cannot bounce back. I can't bounce back my stretch marks. They're with me forever,” she clarified.