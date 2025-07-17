Travis Kelce makes ‘dreams come true' as Taylor Swift romance gets serious

Travis Kelce braves ‘injuries' in path to ‘greatness'

Travis Kelce is adamant to make his “dreams come true.”

As the renowned sportsman cemented his status as one of the best tight ends in NFL, he has also been making headlines for his romance with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

He is also working on garnering acting credits by taking on a role in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Adam Sandler and Julie Bowen.

Travis has been rather vocal about the fact that he wanted to land a role in a film and called the opportunity to star with Adam a "dream come true."

During an interview with E! News, Adam revealed that Travis arrived on set "bruised," but it didn't affect his "greatness."

"Travis just came from a football game, I think he had a game on Sunday, and he was on our set on Monday and showed up with bruises on his back," he explained.

The Big Daddy talent continued, "He pulled up, gave us a couple days of greatness, and then got back to life.”

Additionally, Adam revealed he was a big fan of Travis, calling him "a great actor" and "a great human.”

"Travis is such a gentle, nice guy. He's like the guys I grew up with," he told Entertainment Tonight.

"When I'm with Travis, it reminds me of my buddies in high school, just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say,” Adam stated.

Travis Kelce has also been open about his sentiments over starring in Happy Gilmore 2, stating, on The Pat McAfee Show, "Working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman and Happy Productions, it was off the chain.”

"I felt like I was working with like the [Kansas City Chiefs' coach] Andy Reid of the acting world. [Adam] is every bit as cool off the screen as he is on the screen,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end further mentioned,

Although Travis Kelce only appears in “a few scenes” his role in Happy Gilmore 2 was confirmed when Adam Sandler made his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, last August.