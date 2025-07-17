How did Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow's friendship end?

Author reveals what went wrong between Madonna & Gwyneth Paltrow

Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow had been close friends, so much so that the latter called the pop icon her older sister.



However, the strong bond was unraveled as in a new book, Gwyneth: The Biography, by author Amy Odell, who shared details about the abrupt end of their friendship.

“Their relationship reached a breaking point when Madonna showed up to an island where Gwyneth and Martin were vacationing," the author pens.

“Madonna seemed to know that Gwyneth would be there, which Gwyneth seemed to find strange.”

The writer shares that the unexpected visit escalated when the Marvel star and her then-husband, Chris Martin, joined the Grammy winner on a group dinner.

“Madonna then insisted Gwyneth and Martin join her for a big group dinner at a long table where Madonna went off on her daughter, Lourdes," the book continues.

This outburst left an unsettling mark on the pair, who decided it's time to end their links with the Hung Up hitmaker.

"Gwyneth and Martin were disgusted by the behavior. ‘I can’t be around this woman any more,’ Chris reportedly told Gwyneth. "She’s awful.' Gwyneth agreed that Madonna was toxic and ended the friendship.”

Keeping the explosive account in mind, Gwyneth's past remarks about Madonna show how much the pair drifted apart.

“Yeah, it’s good that [Tracy] doesn’t train Madonna any more. It was too much,” she told British Vogue in 2010. 'She keeps people waiting — it takes up your whole day.”

Gwyneth: The Biography will be out on July 29.